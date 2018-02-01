Walk on the Web Side
What does it mean to be a VR browser?
Supermedium lets you navigate and visit websites that have VR content, all within VR. VR content can be published as websites using standard Web technologies such as WebGL, WebVR, and JavaScript. VR sites can be anything: mini-games, art installations, journalistic pieces, environments, dance parties, whatever!
Is Supermedium a platform?
Not exactly, Supermedium is all Web. The content you browse in Supermedium are published as normal webpages using standard Web technologies. Developers don't have to go through us nor anyone else to publish content. VR sites built on the Web can be accessed in other browsers supporting VR as well. Though Supermedium provides a fully seamless VR browsing experience.
Can I view normal 2D webpages in Supermedium?
Currently not, we are focusing on providing a fully immersive and interactive VR experience.
What headsets does Supermedium support?
We are focusing on headsets that provide the best experience by having positional tracking and controllers. That today are the HTC Vive and Oculus Rift headsets.
Can I type in and visit any URL I want?
Initially, we are curating Web-based VR content. WebVR is still young; there hasn't been a vast amount of quality content yet. We expect Supermedium will change that by providing an accessible VR distribution platform. Until then, it's unlikely there are many URLs that work in VR out of the box that provide a quality experience. Soon, you will be able to visit any URL. For now, we'll start by building a small Web of interconnected content.
Why is nothing showing in my headset?
If you have an NVIDIA card, try going to NVIDIA Control Panel and set High-performance NVIDIA processor as the preferred setting for Supermedium. Else try closing Oculus or SteamVR and restarting Supermedium. If you still can't get it to work, please contact us!
