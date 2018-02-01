Initially, we are curating Web-based VR content. WebVR is still young; there hasn't been a vast amount of quality content yet. We expect Supermedium will change that by providing an accessible VR distribution platform. Until then, it's unlikely there are many URLs that work in VR out of the box that provide a quality experience. Soon, you will be able to visit any URL. For now, we'll start by building a small Web of interconnected content.